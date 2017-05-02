Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Tribal Ethnic Seamless. Fabric Aquarelle Texture. Ornate Modern Paintbrush. Brushed Silk. Geometry Brushed Paper. Folk Dirty Art Style. Pastel Dyed Dirty Art. White Tie Dye Pattern.
Formats
1875 × 2500 pixels • 6.3 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG