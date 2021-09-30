Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2095351372
Trendy very peri color concept of the year 2022, violet blue sparkling glitter bokeh background, christmas abstract defocused texture. Holiday lights
B
By Bykfa
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022abstractbackdropbackgroundbannerblueblurblurredbokebokehchristmascollectioncolorcolourconceptcopy spacedecordefocuseddesignfashionfestiveframeglitterglowgradientgraphicholidayhomehueinteriorlightmodernnewornamentpalettepartypatternperishineshinysparkleswatchtemplatetexturetrendveryvioletwallpaperwinteryear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist