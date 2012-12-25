Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Trendy sketch wedding invitation with black roses line art for decoration design. Abstract art background. Outline illustration. Invitation card design. Sketch drawing
Formats
12500 × 8334 pixels • 41.7 × 27.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG