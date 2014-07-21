Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Trendy pattern of a group rectangular shapes with multicolored striped texture. Corporate business technology. Abstract geometric background. 3d rendering digital illustration
Geometric seamless pattern. Bright colored violet background for wallpapers, textile and fabrics
Seamless colorful maze pattern
Abstract Geometric Pattern generative computational art illustration
Traditional geometric seamless pattern for wallpaper, textile. Vector illustration
Multicolor abstract background
Multicolor abstract background
Multicolor abstract background

See more

618024383

See more

618024383

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130280247

Item ID: 2130280247

Trendy pattern of a group rectangular shapes with multicolored striped texture. Corporate business technology. Abstract geometric background. 3d rendering digital illustration

Formats

  • 4800 × 4800 pixels • 16 × 16 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andriy_A

Andriy_A