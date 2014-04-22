Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tree branch with moss in the forest watercolor single element. Template for decorating designs and illustrations.
white isolated Coppersmith birds fighting
Walnut branch with young leaflets on the white background. Flowering branch of walnut isolated on white background.
Dactyloa fraseri on white
Green Caterpillar on white background
3D illustration of a fantasy dragon isolated on white background
Pfeffer's Chameleon - Male - Trioceros pfeffer
dry pear tree branch with cracked bark. isolated on white background

See more

1336239926

See more

1336239926

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132660067

Item ID: 2132660067

Tree branch with moss in the forest watercolor single element. Template for decorating designs and illustrations.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 2800 pixels • 13.3 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 700 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 350 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KaterinaHol

KaterinaHol