Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2080212847
traditional motif design and patern design rotary shirt and dupatta
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartartisticbackgroundbackground imagebusinessclassicclothcrankledecordecorationdecorativedesigndetailfabricfashionfillgeometricalgraphicgrungehomepageillustrationlinepackagingpaperpatternprintrectangleretroseamlessshapestructurestylesurfacesymboltextiletexturetiletilestraditionalvintagewallpaperweb pagewebpagewebsite
Similar images
More from this artist