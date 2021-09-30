Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2088475372
Torn Hand Textile. Old Ethnic Pattern. Tan Geo. Dirty Traditional Repeat Sepia Tribal Batik. Beige Seamless Brush. Old Geometric Stain. Dirty Ethnic Batik. Tan Bohemian Texture. Rough Tribal Print.
By Kuzminichna
africanaztecbackgroundbatikbohemianbrushburlapchevroncircledarkdesigndrawndyedembroideryenvelopefabricfolkgeogeometricgrungyhandikatimpressionismindianindonesiainkjapanesemayamodernneedleworkoldorganicpaintperuprintrepeatretroroughshiborisplatterstitchstripetexturetietraditionaltribalvintagewatercolorwornzig zag
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
