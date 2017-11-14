Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Top view of designer workspace and gear like laptop, tablet, digital camera and spidlight flash on black background. 3d rendering of accessories for illustrator and photography tools
Kota Kinabalu,Malaysia. December 2020. Blood test and cardiac detector.
Automatic home bread machine isolated over white background
Mug mockup with background color pink and domino
Wrist sphygmomanometer (blood pressure measure equipment) isolated on white background
Capsule in Blister Pack : Vector Illustration
Digital glucometer and lancet pen on white background. Diabetes management
Blank plastic tube mockup set for cosmetics with cap. Front view. Vector illustration isolated on white background. Can be use for your design, advertising, promo and etc. EPS10.

See more

1762603640

See more

1762603640

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132813285

Item ID: 2132813285

Top view of designer workspace and gear like laptop, tablet, digital camera and spidlight flash on black background. 3d rendering of accessories for illustrator and photography tools

Formats

  • 5500 × 4400 pixels • 18.3 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 800 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 400 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Boule

Boule