Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Top view of designer workspace and gear like nonexistent DSLR camera, steadicam, tripod and selfie stick on black background. 3d rendering of accessories for illustrator and photography tools
Formats
5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG