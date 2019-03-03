Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Tiedye Aquarelle Color Splotch. Blue Ink Pattern. Line Tie Dye Grunge. Geo Geometric Colorful Drip. Dot Black Stain. Tie Dye Line Abstract Nature. Spot Abstract Mark. Ink Creative Seamless Shape.
Formats
6000 × 4500 pixels • 20 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG