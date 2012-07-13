Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Tie Dye Wash Abstract Repeat. Ink Water Brush. Tiedye Bohemian White Spatter. Wash Ink Pattern. Wash Tie Dye Effect. Wet Abstract Abstract Shape. Geo Multi Color Shibori Drop. Wash Seamless Spot.
Formats
6000 × 2250 pixels • 20 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 375 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 188 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG