Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Tie Dye Texture. Grunge Aquarelle Tie Dye. Vintage Tie Dye Texture. Seamless Watercolor Dye Design. Trendy Acrylic Fabric. Watercolor Wallpaper. Beautiful Fashion Dirty Style.
Formats
2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG