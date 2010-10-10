Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tie Dye Texture. Beautiful Artistic Tie Dye. Vintage Tie Dye Texture. Colorful Neon Dyed Background. Grunge Fashion Fabric. Aquarelle Illustration. Magic Hand Drawn Kaleidoscope.
stain scratch grunge texture design background abstract colorful modern
background colorful pastel smooth soft
abstract chalk vibrant background colorful pencil effect
texture design graphic colorful modern digital abstract background
Watercolor paper background. Abstract Painted Illustration. Brush stroked painting.
Brushed Painted Abstract Background. Brush stroked painting.
Watercolor painted background. Abstract Illustration wallpaper. Brush stroked painting. 2D Illustration.

See more

1428843017

See more

1428843017

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125611194

Item ID: 2125611194

Tie Dye Texture. Beautiful Artistic Tie Dye. Vintage Tie Dye Texture. Colorful Neon Dyed Background. Grunge Fashion Fabric. Aquarelle Illustration. Magic Hand Drawn Kaleidoscope.

Formats

  • 3120 × 2079 pixels • 10.4 × 6.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

T

Trust Me I Drink Mint