Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tie Dye Texture. Beautiful Aquarelle Dirty Painting. Colorful Tie Dye Texture. Lavender Purple Textile. Tie and Dye. Floral Pastel Effect. Fantasy Print. Trendy Acrylic Dirty Art.
Bright purple and soft pink watercolor brush drawn background. Smooth grunge light pastel colors ink glow aquarelle smudge illustration. Paper textured pattern for vintage design, retro card template
color fractal pattern　2D rendering
Pink watercolor ombre leaks and splashes texture on white watercolor paper background.
background modern abstract colorful digital texture design graphic
Dye Spiral. Rose Hippie Shirt. Beige Spiral Circle Print. Wave Psychedelic. Romance Background Hippie. Elegant Design Abstract. Tie Dye Party. Psychedelic Light.
flowers seamless background.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125610774

Item ID: 2125610774

Tie Dye Texture. Beautiful Aquarelle Dirty Painting. Colorful Tie Dye Texture. Lavender Purple Textile. Tie and Dye. Floral Pastel Effect. Fantasy Print. Trendy Acrylic Dirty Art.

Formats

  • 2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dmitriy Abrazhevich

Dmitriy Abrazhevich