Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tie Dye Splashes. Batik Wallpaper. Colorful Painted Gradient. Boho Tie Dye Splashes. Vanilla Blue Purple Colors. Fluid Shapes Concept. Bubble Gum Pop Art. Bohemian Shibori Pattern.
Tie Dye Spots. Batik Wallpaper. Colorful Painted Gradient. Boho Tie Dye Spots. Vanilla Blue Purple Colors. Fluid Shapes Concept. Blue Pink Gentle Clouds. Bohemian Shibori Pattern.
Watercolor Design. Blue Pink Gentle Clouds. Bohemian Shibori Pattern. Purple Watercolor Design. Vanilla Blue Purple Colors. Fluid Shapes Concept. Batik Wallpaper. Shibori Dyeing.
Dark pink desert. Background, texture, pattern
Watercolor Design. Batik Wallpaper. Tie Dye Design. Purple Watercolor Design. Vanilla Blue Purple Colors. Cotton Candy Vibe. Ice Cream Motifs. Bohemian Shibori Pattern.
gradient watercolor abstract background with rough paper texture background.
Tie Dye Splashes. Vanilla Sky Fluids. Bright Ink Shapes. Boho Tie Dye Splashes. Vanilla Blue Purple Colors. Gentle Blue Rose Grunge. Batik Wallpaper. Colorful Grunge Fabric.
Abstract image for green leaves in nature,blur ,textured and multicolor technical from photo for background or texture work

See more

153988391

See more

153988391

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125610714

Item ID: 2125610714

Tie Dye Splashes. Batik Wallpaper. Colorful Painted Gradient. Boho Tie Dye Splashes. Vanilla Blue Purple Colors. Fluid Shapes Concept. Bubble Gum Pop Art. Bohemian Shibori Pattern.

Formats

  • 3000 × 1390 pixels • 10 × 4.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 463 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 232 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dmitriy Abrazhevich

Dmitriy Abrazhevich