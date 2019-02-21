Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Tie Dye Splash. Floral Fantasy Dirty Painting. Tie Dye Seamless Pattern. Lavender Purple Textile. Tie and Dye. Organic Pastel Texture. Aquarelle Fabric. Trendy Acrylic Tie Dye.
Formats
2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG