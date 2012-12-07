Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tie Dye Shibori. Trendy Artistic Dirty Art. Tie Dye Shibori Pattern. Colorful Neon Dyed Wallpaper. Galaxy Hand Drawn Background. Watercolor Print. Magic Fashion Kaleidoscope.
2d illustration. Concrete wall graffiti. Modern art style. Multi colored shapes and patterns. Handmade spray paintings. Painted rough surface.
Tie Dye Backdrop. Beautiful Watercolor Dirty Art. Dyed Aquarelle Backdrop. Dark Space Vibes. Universe Colors. Floral Cosmic Textile. Magic Acrylic Dirty Paint. Aquarelle Effect.
Beautiful texture of paper. Universal design.
Abstract art grunge texture background. Dirty pattern for graphic design. Creative painting wallpaper. Vintage oil painting on canvas. Simple close up backdrop.
Watercolor Blots Print. Navy and Blue Ink Splatter Texture. Amazing Graffiti Image. Modern Art Illustration. Batik Style Design. Navy and Blue Batik Style Design.
creative computer-generated illustration with many colors placed on black background
Abstract beautiful fantastic background with colorful clouds. Used for design and creativity.

See more

1814042147

See more

1814042147

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136896999

Item ID: 2136896999

Tie Dye Shibori. Trendy Artistic Dirty Art. Tie Dye Shibori Pattern. Colorful Neon Dyed Wallpaper. Galaxy Hand Drawn Background. Watercolor Print. Magic Fashion Kaleidoscope.

Formats

  • 3120 × 2076 pixels • 10.4 × 6.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

T

Trust Me I Drink Mint