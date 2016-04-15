Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tie dye seamless tile pattern. Watercolor pattern design on subtle white fabric texture. Indigo blue shibori round ornament for shawl, scarf, bandana
Tie Dye Seamless picture. Colorful Vintage Dyed. Ethnic Dyed Carpet Decor. Original Design. Ink Ultramarine and Bright Strips. Gray Shadows. Indian Watery batik.
Tie Dye Seamless picture. Colorful Vintage Dyed. Ethnic Dyed Carpet Decor. Original Design. Ink Ultramarine and Bright Strips. Gray Shadows. Indian Watery batik.
Indigo Dyeing. Sky Abstract Grunge. Watercolor Geometric. Maritime Background. Indigo Dyeing. Sky Craft Paper. Cold Watercolor Zigzags. Indigo Watercolor. Indigo Stripes.
Seamless indigo dirty art. Abstract art background. Contemporary art. Trendy tie dye pattern. Watercolor abstract artistic wallpaper. Grunge style. Ink blur. Endless card.
Seamless Watercolor Print. Watercolour Brush Pattern. Modern Boho Wallpaper Tile. Abstract Ethnic Artwork. Indigo,White Vintage Abstract Template. Mud Seamless Watercolor Print.
Seamless indigo dirty art. Abstract watercolor background. Dirty art. Indigo dirty drawing. Creative design. Fragment of artwork. Spots of oil paint. Repeat watercolor background.
Black and white glass pattern for backgrounds and design

See more

1010357818

See more

1010357818

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123345924

Item ID: 2123345924

Tie dye seamless tile pattern. Watercolor pattern design on subtle white fabric texture. Indigo blue shibori round ornament for shawl, scarf, bandana

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Olga Rom

Olga Rom