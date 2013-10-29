Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Tie Dye Pattern. Trendy Fantasy Tie Dye. Trendy Tie Dye Stripes. Colorful Neon Dyed Print. Beautiful Hand Drawn Fabric. Vibrant Abstract Dirty Art. Artistic Illustration.
Formats
4160 × 2080 pixels • 13.9 × 6.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG