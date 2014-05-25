Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Tie Dye Pattern. Floral Acrylic Tie Dye. Tie Dye Seamless Pattern. Gentle Pastel Dyed Motif. Tie and Dye. Vibrant Hand Drawn Fabric. Fantasy Effect. Trendy Aquarelle Dirty Painting.
Formats
2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG