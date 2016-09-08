Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Tie Dye Neon Gradient Watercolour. Red Stripe Neon Watercolor Texture. Shibori Dip Texture. Tie Dye Effect Pattern Blue Tie Dye Stripe Strip. Multi Color Stripe Black Design. Grey Stripe Ikat Pattern.
Formats
4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG