Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tie Dye Hand Seamless Repeat. Wash Ink Texture. Wash Abstract Spot. Ink Stripe Brush. Wash Tie Dye Repeat. Bright Watercolor Light Texture. Geo Gradient Seamless Paint. Ink Watercolour Shibori Blot.
Colorful kaleidoscopic pattern for textile, ceramic tiles, wallpapers and design
colorful kaleidoscope letters
Colorful symmetrical horizontal pattern for textile, ceramic tiles and design. Aspect ratio 3:2
Colorful kaleidoscopic pattern for textile, ceramic tiles, wallpapers and design
Colorful pattern for textile, tiles and design
Melting colorful symmetrical pattern for textile, ceramic tiles and design
Colorful kaleidoscopic pattern for textile, ceramic tiles, wallpapers and design

See more

743652697

See more

743652697

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137774257

Item ID: 2137774257

Tie Dye Hand Seamless Repeat. Wash Ink Texture. Wash Abstract Spot. Ink Stripe Brush. Wash Tie Dye Repeat. Bright Watercolor Light Texture. Geo Gradient Seamless Paint. Ink Watercolour Shibori Blot.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4500 pixels • 20 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Q3kiaPictures

Q3kiaPictures