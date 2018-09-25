Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Tie Dye Hand Seamless Repeat. Wash Ink Texture. Wash Abstract Spot. Ink Stripe Brush. Wash Tie Dye Repeat. Bright Watercolor Light Texture. Geo Gradient Seamless Paint. Ink Watercolour Shibori Blot.
Formats
6000 × 4500 pixels • 20 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG