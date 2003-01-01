Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Tie Dye Green Abstract Watercolour. Blue Stripe Ikat Pattern. Green Color Light Purple Grunge. Tie Dye Stripe Strip. Blue Stripe Blue Watercolor Texture. Shibori Dip Texture. Tie Dye Effect Pattern
Formats
2121 × 2121 pixels • 7.1 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG