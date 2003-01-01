Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Tie And Dye Design. Gray Seamless Pattern. Pink Tie Dye Elements. Beautiful Fashion Art. Pink Watercolor Style Design. Seamless Ikat Kaleidoscope. Patina Effect.
Formats
4000 × 1000 pixels • 13.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 250 pixels • 3.3 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 125 pixels • 1.7 × 0.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG