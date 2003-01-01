Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tie And Dye Design. Gray Seamless Pattern. Pink Tie Dye Elements. Beautiful Fashion Art. Pink Watercolor Style Design. Seamless Ikat Kaleidoscope. Patina Effect.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134309847

Item ID: 2134309847

Tie And Dye Design. Gray Seamless Pattern. Pink Tie Dye Elements. Beautiful Fashion Art. Pink Watercolor Style Design. Seamless Ikat Kaleidoscope. Patina Effect.

Formats

  • 4000 × 1000 pixels • 13.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 250 pixels • 3.3 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 125 pixels • 1.7 × 0.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Crazy Lady

Crazy Lady