Image
Tie Dye Batik. Organic Aquarelle Dirty Art. Endless Tie Dye Pattern. Lavender Purple Textile. Tie and Dye. Vibrant Fashion Effect. Artistic Texture. Floral Pastel Dirty Paint.
Batik Shibori Texture. Pink Summer Abstract Aquarelle Flowers. Ink Paint Wallpaper. Vintage Wrinkled Paper. Tie Dye Texture. Abstract Floral Pattern. Ink Summer Wallpaper.
Washi is japanese traditinal paper.UNESCO added washi to its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.
Bright purple and soft pink watercolor brush drawn background. Smooth grunge light pastel colors ink glow aquarelle smudge illustration. Paper textured pattern for vintage design, retro card template
Tie and Dye Texture. Pink Summer Abstract Watercolor Floral. Handmade Wallpaper. Crumpled Grunge Paper. Tie Dye Shibori Print. Abstract Floral Pattern. Ink Paint Wallpaper.
Abstract illustration of pink and blue Impasto with large brush strokes background, digitally generated
Batik Shibori Texture. Pink Summer Floral Watercolor Pattern. Paintbrush Surface. Grunge Acrylic Splatter. Tie Dye Texture. Floral Watercolor Pattern. Painted Wallpaper.
Abstract art pink and white background. Hand drawn pastel oil painting. Textured light brush strokes of paint on paper. Contemporary art. Modern artwork.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129629235

Item ID: 2129629235

Formats

  • 2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dmitriy Abrazhevich

Dmitriy Abrazhevich