Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Three-dimensional render of a cute little human waving a flag and instructing to halt. Please see my portfolio for other images with this model.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

49536031

Stock Illustration ID: 49536031

Three-dimensional render of a cute little human waving a flag and instructing to halt. Please see my portfolio for other images with this model.

Illustration Formats

  • 4800 × 3600 pixels • 16 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Victor Soares

Victor Soares