Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Three women of different nationalities and cultures stand side by side. Strong and courageous girls support each other and the feminist movement. Sisterhood and female friendship. Vector illustration
Formats
9275 × 3272 pixels • 30.9 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 353 pixels • 3.3 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 177 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG