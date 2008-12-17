Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Three gold bars of different sizes on a light background, physical gold, the ultimate safe haven asset, pure gold bullion 3d illustration, 3d rendering
Gold gradient cover collection vector background. Abstract blurred wallpaper texture. Christmas concept. Template for website design and social media advertising.
Gold ingots isolated on white background. 3d illustration
Gold ingot isolated on white background. 3d illustration
Golden Bars
two gold bars with reflection on white background
3d render gold bars on white background
Success concept. Stacked golden bars extreme closeup

See more

122466604

See more

122466604

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125113479

Item ID: 2125113479

Three gold bars of different sizes on a light background, physical gold, the ultimate safe haven asset, pure gold bullion 3d illustration, 3d rendering

Formats

  • 3500 × 2055 pixels • 11.7 × 6.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 587 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 294 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Marco de Benedictis

Marco de Benedictis