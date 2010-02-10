Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Three dimensional render of two cartoon human figures, of different colors, shaking hands while standing on a puzzle of the same color as themselves.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

48642838

Stock Illustration ID: 48642838

Three dimensional render of two cartoon human figures, of different colors, shaking hands while standing on a puzzle of the same color as themselves.

Illustration Formats

  • 4200 × 3300 pixels • 14 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 786 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 393 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Victor Soares

Victor Soares

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.