Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
This work is an art illustration of sewing work. Sewing is the work of joining cloth, feathers, Wig, and other materials through which a sewing needle and thread can pass.
Formats
3312 × 3312 pixels • 11 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG