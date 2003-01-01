Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
This is Wedding Illustration. It is High-Quality, Modern and Trendy Illustration Scene. You can use it for both web and mobile projects, or create your own illustration scene.
Formats
2134 × 2134 pixels • 7.1 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG