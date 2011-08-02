Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
This butterfly is painted in watercolor on an isolated background. This butterfly is meant to be an illustration.
butterfly
butterfly
beautiful butterflies, blue,isolated on a white
butterfly pattern for fabric and wall texture
Beautiful purple and blue butterflies isolated on a white .
Festive Background with Colorful Bows. Trendy Pattern for Postcard, Print, Banner or Poster. Little Pretty Bows For Party Decoration, Wedding, Birthday or Anniversary Invitation. Vector
beautiful butterflies, blue,isolated on a white

See more

1772465918

See more

1772465918

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125101131

Item ID: 2125101131

This butterfly is painted in watercolor on an isolated background. This butterfly is meant to be an illustration.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2953 × 2953 pixels • 9.8 × 9.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Uliana Shev-Art

Uliana Shev-Art