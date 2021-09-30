Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2097471781
Textured Suede,leather Texture, Vintage Old ,strong, background, beige,texture of art,Cardboard texture,wrapped in paper,
B
By Bun loem
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartartificial leatherbackdropbackgroundbackgroundsbeigeblackblankcloseupclothclothingcopydarkdecorationdecorativedesigndetailemptyfabricfashiongraingrayillustrationleatherleather texturelineluxurymacromaterialnaturaloldpatternretroroughseamlessskinspacestructurestylesurfacetextiletexturetexturedtextured suedevintagewallwallpaperwaveswhite
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist