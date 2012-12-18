Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Textured Repeat Tie Dye Pattern. Cheetah Hippie White Line Beautiful Brushstroke Tie Dye Style. Colorful Stripe Aquarelle Overlay Tye Die Ornament. Tie Dye
Formats
4032 × 1993 pixels • 13.4 × 6.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 494 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 247 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG