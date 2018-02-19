Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Texture backdrop painting mix. Handmade surreal abstract pattern watercolor. Modern artistic painting. 2d illustration. Creative wall art. Contemporary art
red jasper texture macro photo
watercolor flowers seamless pattern. abstract hand drawn picture. artwork for textiles, fabrics, souvenirs, packaging and greeting cards.
Abstract texture material geologic surface digital illustration background
Abstract blue watercolor background
watercolors on paper background
3D rendering abstract white fractal light background
texture of red muddy bubbles of streaks

See more

1087942211

See more

1087942211

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131383691

Item ID: 2131383691

Texture backdrop painting mix. Handmade surreal abstract pattern watercolor. Modern artistic painting. 2d illustration. Creative wall art. Contemporary art

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 3000 pixels • 16.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 600 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 300 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Natalie Bellows

Natalie Bellows