Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Texture backdrop painting mix. Creative wall art. Contemporary art. Handmade surreal abstract pattern watercolor. Modern artistic painting. 2d illustration.
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5000 × 3000 pixels • 16.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 600 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 300 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG