Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Texture backdrop painting mix. Creative wall art. Contemporary art. Handmade surreal abstract pattern watercolor. Modern artistic painting. 2d illustration.
Cherry blossoms blooming park / Mitaki Park in Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan
Blur Nature Background
Bundle of dry fruits for tea drink
many beautiful vibrant small pink azalea's flowers on a bush. different shades of pink.
Colorful ivy on the wall in autumn
Top view of beautiful brown dry petal flower texture or background.
Cabbage field in early summer.

See more

1437950786

See more

1437950786

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131383701

Item ID: 2131383701

Texture backdrop painting mix. Creative wall art. Contemporary art. Handmade surreal abstract pattern watercolor. Modern artistic painting. 2d illustration.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 3000 pixels • 16.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 600 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 300 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Natalie Bellows

Natalie Bellows