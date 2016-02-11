Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Texture backdrop painting mix. Creative wall art. Contemporary art. Handmade surreal abstract pattern watercolor. Modern artistic painting. 2d illustration.
Panoramic view onto famous natural travertine pools and terraces of Pamukkale, Turkey. All natural objects included in UNESCO
macro stone mineral Quartz on Galena on a black background close-up
steps in a high mountain
large green fluorite cubic crystal mineral sample
calcite cave macro
Abstract wallpaper painting
Colorful torn posters on grunge old walls as creative and abstract background

See more

589207709

See more

589207709

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131383685

Item ID: 2131383685

Texture backdrop painting mix. Creative wall art. Contemporary art. Handmade surreal abstract pattern watercolor. Modern artistic painting. 2d illustration.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 3000 pixels • 16.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 600 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 300 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Natalie Bellows

Natalie Bellows