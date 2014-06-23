Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Watercolor seamless pattern with tropical leaves, flowers and snakes. Fashion floral print.Swimwear botanical design.
Seamless tropical pattern with iris flowers and exotic leaves. Watercolor. Hand paint.
detailed exotic monstera leaf illustration. seamless tropical pattern for textile design. leaves ornament. interior wallpaper.
Watercolor painting seamless pattern with zebras and banana leaves
Beautiful watercolor seamless pattern with tropical leaves and banana leaves. Illustration
Vector seamless pattern with tropical leaves
Seamless leopard skin pattern with tropical leaves. Vector.

See more

1660355317

See more

1660355317

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133321161

Item ID: 2133321161

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN