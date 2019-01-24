Images

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Bright background of curves rings. Seamless pattern can be used for wallpapers, pattern fills, web page backgrounds,surface textures.
Digital abstract colorful shapes on white background pattern. Seamless geometrical print for textile, fabric, wallpaper, paper, wrapping paper, design and decoration.
Vector abstract colorful shapes on white background pattern. Seamless geometrical print for textile, fabric, wallpaper, paper, wrapping paper, design and decoration.
Celtic seamless pattern. Abstract vintage geometric wallpaper.
Continuous doodle lines illustration. Great for home decor, wrapping, scrapbooking, wallpaper, gift, kids, apparel.
Vector Colored Shoelace Seamless Pattern on White Background.
Colored Shoelace Seamless Pattern on White Background.

1659499093

1659499093

2133321025

Item ID: 2133321025

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

