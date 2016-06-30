Images

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Maroon and beige floral seamless pattern with french royal lily flowers. For interior or background design
Vintage seamless pattern of decorative fleur-de-lis ornament with beige heraldic lily flowers with buds and victorian leaf scrolls on red background. Use as royal heraldry theme or interior design
Beige victorian fleur-de-lis floral seamless pattern with decorative pointed leaves, flourishes on red background, for vintage textile or wallpaper design
Geometric ornamental seamless pattern on black background
Floral luxury vintage damask seamless pattern. Flowery red background wallpaper illustration with vintage gold decorative flowers, leaves and ornaments in Victorian style.Vector endless texture.
Vintage seamless beige fleur-de-lis floral pattern on red background, for heraldry or wallpaper interior design
Old indian arabesque damask seamless vector pattern. Ornate spice color marsala red yellow middle eastern style background. Vintage ethnic decorative floral medallion all over print

2133320053

Item ID: 2133320053

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

