Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Colorful oriental carpet pattern
Mexican ethnic tile. Pattern mayan from ornamental elements. Can be used for ancient wallpaper, aztec pattern fills, cool web page background, tribal surface textures, covers from indigenous style.
Mexican ethnic tile. Pattern mayan from ornamental elements. Can be used for ancient wallpaper, aztec pattern fills, cool web page background, tribal surface textures, covers from indigenous style.
Seamless floral pattern
White floral ornament in baroque style. Antique whiteen repeatable wallpaper. Damask seamless repeating pattern. White element on magenta background.
Vector white mehndi seamless pattern.
Colorful seamless pattern for textile and design

See more

1219074862

See more

1219074862

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133319551

Item ID: 2133319551

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN