Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Detail asian carpet on sale at shop in the Thamel District of Kathmandu, Nepal. Close up
with white doodles and mandala flowers on red background. Raster illustration.
Pattern with white doodles and mandala flowers on red background. Vector illustration.
Vector abstract nature hand drawn seamless pattern
Boho Flower Pattern
Paisleys elegant floral background wallpaper illustration with vintage stylish beautiful modern 3d line art gold and red paisley flowers leaves and ornaments.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133318173

Item ID: 2133318173

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN