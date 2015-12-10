Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Watercolor sea pattern, shell and corals, starfish and pearl, delicate pink color. jellyfish and seahorse. violet background. cute nautical pattern on a dark background
Vector seamless pattern with underwater ocean coral reef plants, corals and anemones. Aquatic and aquarium seaweeds, tropical marine algae, sea wildlife. Endless background
Vector seamless pattern with underwater ocean coral reef plants, corals and anemones. Aquatic and aquarium seaweeds, tropical marine algae, sea wildlife. Endless background
Watercolor sea pattern, shell and corals, starfish and pearl, delicate pink color. jellyfish and seahorse. violet background. cute nautical pattern on a dark background
Vector seamless pattern corals. Polyps monochrome black white outline sketch illustration isolated on white background for design of tourist marine theme.
Vector leaf seamless texture
seamless repeat pattern with plants and abstract shapes

See more

1580987224

See more

1580987224

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133317507

Item ID: 2133317507

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN