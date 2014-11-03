Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Bright Seamless Pattern with Real Dried Pink Flowers on Blue Background
Trendy Floral pattern in the many kind of flowers. Tropical botanical Seamless vector texture. Elegant template for fashion prints. Printing with in hand drawn style
colorful flowers on white background
Lavender floral botanical flowers Watercolor background illustration set
seamless pattern watercolor flower pattern on background
Seamless watercolor pattern of wild flowers on blue background. Design for textiles, fabrics, wrapping paper, cover design, bags, mugs, room interior
Seamless watercolor flowers (alstroemerias) background pattern

See more

309764777

See more

309764777

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133316539

Item ID: 2133316539

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN