Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Decorative symmetry arabesque. Multicolor seamless pattern on a black background. Good for greeting card for birthday, invitation or banner. Raster illustration. Medieval doodle royal pattern.
Seamless Damask wallpaper.
Colorful oriental carpet pattern
floral vector illustration in damask style. ethnic background
Geometry texture classic modern repeat pattern
Beautiful seamless geometric pattern design illustration
Beautiful geometric pattern design illustration

2133316193

2133316193

Item ID: 2133316193

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN