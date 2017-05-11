Images

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
flower pattern navy background
Flowers pattern.for textile, wallpaper, pattern fills, covers, surface, print, gift wrap, scrapbooking, decoupage.Seamless pattern
Flowers pattern with small magenta, white and blue flowers. Vintage floral background. Seamless pattern for design and fashion prints. Ditsy style.
Elegant seamless pattern with decorative flowers, design elements. Floral pattern for invitations, cards, print, gift wrap, manufacturing, textile, fabric, wallpapers
Bright fairytale watercolor flowers seamless pattern on black background
Floral fashion print design for spring, summer woman dress
Seamless abstract pattern. The foreground consists of uneven rows of stylized flowers. The background consists of chaos of circles and pentagons.

2133314585

Item ID: 2133314585

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN