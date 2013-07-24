Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Floral fantasy on a dark background, with elements of diverse creatures
autumn in japan
Red maple falling leaf on wet stone in raining day
Red Leaves of Tropical Ornamental Plants as Background
Flower power
Watercolor seamless pattern with meadow herbs and flowers.
Watercolor seamless pattern with simple hand drawn flowers. Floral print.

See more

1031071102

See more

1031071102

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133314367

Item ID: 2133314367

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN