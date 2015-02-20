Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Scarf golden chain and tassel black Background Pattern.Geometric and Symmetrical. - Illustration
Fashion Seamless Pattern with Golden Chains. Fabric Design Background with Chain, Metallic accessories. Luxurious linear print with fashion accessories.
Fashion Seamless Pattern with Golden Chains. Fabric Design Background with Chain, Metallic accessories. Luxurious linear print with fashion accessories.
Fashion Seamless Pattern with Golden Chains. Fabric Design Background with Chain, Metallic accessories. Luxurious linear print with fashion accessories.
Golden baroque chains for fashion print.EPS10 Illustration.
Set of vector numbers from 0 to 9. Cool numerals elements. Made with iron chain, linked connection.
chain gold line baroque belt elegance pattern

See more

1341826079

See more

1341826079

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133314275

Item ID: 2133314275

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN