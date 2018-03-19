Images

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Beautiful flower background design
Background texture, wallpaper, floral theme in blue colors. Abstract ethnic vector seamless pattern. Tribal art boho print, vintage flower background.
Hand drawn seamless flower illustration. Seamless pattern abstract floral background. Sketch of many abstract flowers in blue colors.
abstract watercolor fairy flower naive seamless pattern decorative ornament
Paisley watercolor floral pattern tile: flowers, flores, tulips, leaves. Oriental indian traditional hand painted water color whimsical seamless print, ceramic design. Abstract india batik background
Crayon abstract flowers and leaves background. Chalk textured floral drawing in bright colors seamless pattern. Kids drawing with rough texture. Hand drawn colorful childlike illustration
Elegant seamless pattern with decorative flowers in blue colors. Vector floral pattern for wedding invitations, greeting cards, scrapbooking, print, gift wrap, manufacturing fabric and textile.

643316134

2133313825

Item ID: 2133313825

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

MIRAGE_DESIGN