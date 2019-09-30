Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.
Golden chain, belt glamour seamless pattern. Watercolor hand drawn fashion texture with different golden chains and leather belts on white background. Print for textile, fabric, wallpaper, wrapping.
Seamless fabric design for chain belt, print pattern
Chain seamless pattern. Baroque trend. Gold stripes. Vector illustration
Seamless pattern with belts and gold and silver chains for fabric design, wallpapers, prints. Vector background with metallic accessories.
Seamless with gold metallic beads, chains,brown leather belts,on white background. Abstract pattern illustration in marine style. Idea for material, scarf, fabric, textile, wallpaper, wrapping paper
Seamless pattern with golden chains and gem stones. Vintage luxury precious background.
Seamless pattern with jewelry chain, belts for fabric design.

See more

1300653583

See more

1300653583

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133313555

Item ID: 2133313555

Textile and wallpaper seamless patterns. A printable digital illustration work. Textures for embroidery. You can also use it as a duvet cover and curtain pattern. Placement Print designs.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MIRAGE_DESIGN